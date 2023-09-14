Two Feast Days You Don't Want to Miss! (The Holy Cross & Our Lady of Sorrows)

Fr. Gramlich, Divine Mercy





August 17, 2023





September 14 and September 15 mark back to back feast days on the liturgical calendar with the feasts of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross (September 14) and the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows (September 15)! Join Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC as he shares some important details regarding these two wonderful feast days we have in the Church!





Support our Ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT





NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQPnaZH6sr8