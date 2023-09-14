Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Two Feast Days You Don't Want to Miss! (The Holy Cross & Our Lady of Sorrows)
channel image
High Hopes
2773 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
25 views
Published Yesterday

Fr. Gramlich, Divine Mercy


August 17, 2023


September 14 and September 15 mark back to back feast days on the liturgical calendar with the feasts of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross (September 14) and the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows (September 15)! Join Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC as he shares some important details regarding these two wonderful feast days we have in the Church!


Support our Ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT


NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQPnaZH6sr8

Keywords
divine mercyfeastsholy crossour lady of sorrowsfr gramlichexaltationseptember 14september 15

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket