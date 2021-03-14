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1M. Headache vs. Chorine Dioxide -- How to stop a headache or oncoming flu with CDS or MMS
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893 views • March 14, 2021
Oncoming headache, migrane, flu or stomach poisioning? Try this 6 and 6 method of dosing with chlorine dioxide. Here I show how to do this with MMS or CDS for the same results. I took my first dose in the video and when it was time to take my second dose of 6 mls, the the headache was gone. This method is also known as "Clara's 6 and & 6" method with chlorine dioxide drops.
Learn more with my free ebook found at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sH5XeVVIIEIaRd4CwtKR4yzSPmmazFWd/view?usp=sharing
Learn more with my free ebook found at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sH5XeVVIIEIaRd4CwtKR4yzSPmmazFWd/view?usp=sharing
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