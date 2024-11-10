I "Visit" the EU and NATO "Centre" in Tblisi Georgia

Ongoing attempts to topple the elected Government are failing, but the EU and Soros backed NGOs are determined and well funded.

Georgia is not in the EU or NATO, so why does it have this big building in the middle of town? No one seems to want to talk about who's paying for it all?

Check out the end when my "tail" gets tailed. By me.

Follow me @irishmaninrussia

Adding:

Putin signed a law ratifying the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with North Korea.