Giving Thanks - #SolutionsWatch

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published November 24, 2022

SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-givingthanks/

As those in the reality-based community know, we live in dark times. But if we cannot acknowledge the good that is in our lives, then what are we fighting for? Join James for this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch as he explores the whys and hows of giving thanks and cultivating a spirit of gratitude.



