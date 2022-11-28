Create New Account
Giving Thanks - #SolutionsWatch
What is happening
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published November 24, 2022 

SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-givingthanks/

As those in the reality-based community know, we live in dark times. But if we cannot acknowledge the good that is in our lives, then what are we fighting for? Join James for this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch as he explores the whys and hows of giving thanks and cultivating a spirit of gratitude.


james corbettgratitudegoodthanksgivinggiving thankssolutionswatchthe official corbett report rumble channel

