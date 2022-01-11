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2 Peter 2:1-3 - False teachers will make merchandise of their believers!
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60 views • January 11, 2022
2 Peter 2:1-3 - False teachers will make merchandise of their believers!
But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction.
And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of.
And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.
Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEMOSTEMBARRASSINGTEACHINGOFJESUS
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction.
And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of.
And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.
Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEMOSTEMBARRASSINGTEACHINGOFJESUS
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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