New Electrochemical Harvesting Process to Mine Your Urine and Feces!
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published 16 hours ago

A new electrochemical process is going to mine phosphorus from your urine and feces.  Just imagine having to add urine and feces recycle bins in front of your house!  And what is with Synthetic Urine?  What does this new synthesis mean for garden fertilizer?

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles;

https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news


celeste solumsynthetic biologysynbiocelestialreportsnippetelectrochemical processharvesting urineharvesting fecesphosphorus recycle bins

