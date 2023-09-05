Tom Renz | Trump vs. COVID? Finally?

I want to talk about Donald Trump and COVID today. Trump came out recently and made a big statement about COVID being used to steal the election. I tweeted a bit and put a few things out there on this, but I haven’t talked about it much on the show. Someone I’ve been listening to a little bit is Jenna Ellis, Trump’s former lawyer. While I disagree with her jumping ship to the DeSantis boat, some of what she’s said regarding Trump’s COVID response has been pretty interesting.



I look at this in terms of what’s going on and all the people who have spoken out on this topic. In my world, one of the major priorities is health freedom, health freedom means we control our health from beginning to end. You have to understand that the battle for health freedom is immense, health freedom is under attack from every direction. They are changing our food, our water, our air, we’ve got hard evidence of all of this, this isn’t conspiracy, we’ve put in the work and we’ve proven this is happening. This isn't’ a might or could happen, it IS happening. I’ve discussed the legal exemption for organic labeling. Organic food can get modRNA; they can modify the genetics of these animals legally and then label them organic. You have to understand that this is foundational to the issues we are facing. Health freedom has to be comprehensive, you can’t put drugs in our food and then say we have a choice as to what medicine we ingest. Not if we can’t eat!



When we look at Donald Trump, one of the things that I heard alot and I continue to hear a lot is, how could Trump not know this, how could he not know that, or do this, or do that. I’m going to tell you how. Donald Trump is an absolutely brilliant and shrewd businessman and negotiator. He’s brilliant as a manager. Just because he’s a brilliant businessman and leader doesn’t make him an expert on the details and science behind COVID. The federal government has millions of employees, and that’s without subcontractors and outside people. It’s a mega entity and they deal with everything. In fact they deal with way too much and should be scaled back, regardless they deal with everything. Trump was negotiating deals and putting people in place, he also was not a Washington insider. If there was one mistake Donald Trump made it’s he had the wrong people around him. He had people around him undermining him and giving him bad advice.



When COVID broke out Trump went to the experts, and that’s what you do in business. When Donald Trump heard of the pandemic coming from China, he did what any good leader would do and he said, “who do I talk to about this?” All of his people said, “Anthony Fauci, he’s brilliant, he’s been in government for 98 years, a lot of people don’t like him but the man’s just brilliant.” Except for Fauci is one of the biggest crooks ever and who sent him to Fauci? From what I hear there were a couple people that sent him to Fauci. Trump has had and still has a lot of snakes around him and I think the fact that he’s stood as strong as he has throughout all of this is remarkable. Here’s the thing when Trump has been asked to do what’s right and what’s easy, and he could see what was right, he’s done it. That’s the reason I’m standing behind him.

