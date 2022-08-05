Independence Day 2022: Fort Laramie

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This video is based on a collection of photographs that I took during a daytrip to Fort Laramie on July 4th, 2022. I celebrated Independence Day there with my husband, daughter, and her husband and two sons, my grandsons. It was a perfect, hot summer day in Wyoming, and we truly enjoyed touring Fort Laramie, viewing the lifestyle of America's frontier days. The relaxed, slow-paced atmosphere at this historic site encouraged me to believe in America's past, present, and future as we face the uncertain times ahead. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.