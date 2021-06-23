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Drone Fly In Area51 Beyond Border Snooping Phantom 3
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94 views • June 23, 2021
Area 51
This is on Stewart Wells Road which is west of Rachel Nevada directly on the border of NTTR Nellis Air Force Base, aka The infamous Area 51.
Flying drones is illegal anywhere near the border. I took great risk capturing you this video. The camo dude was driving in on me. Before he got too close I landed. Amazing he didn't see what I was doing.
This is on Stewart Wells Road which is west of Rachel Nevada directly on the border of NTTR Nellis Air Force Base, aka The infamous Area 51.
Flying drones is illegal anywhere near the border. I took great risk capturing you this video. The camo dude was driving in on me. Before he got too close I landed. Amazing he didn't see what I was doing.
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