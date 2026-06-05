Iran AI LEGO All Hell Breaks Loose as War Breaks Out in Middle East - June 3, 2026

All Hell Breaks Loose as War Breaks Out in Middle East — Iran Lego Animation

The Middle East is on fire — and the cameras were already there before the smoke. In this episode, Iran Lego Animation breaks down the chaos behind the headlines: the media spin machine, the arms economy, the think tanks that always reach the same conclusion, the social media battlefield running parallel to the real one, and the civilians nobody films on the way to the airport.

This is not a pro-war or anti-war disc. This is a media literacy disc. We follow the timing, the money, the archive patterns, and the questions nobody on the panel is asking. Featuring the LEGO Trump figure and the LEGO Iran Superman leader going head to head over the fate of the world — while the ratings meter climbs in the background.

Satirical parody content. All characters, events, and storylines are fictional and for entertainment purposes only. No real individuals are depicted or insulted. This video is produced under fair use as political satire and commentary.

🎬 Animation: Blender CGI — Lego Movie Aesthetic 🎵 Music: Cinematic Trap / Dark Hip-Hop 📡 Topic: US-Iran Geopolitics / Media Criticism / War Satire

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