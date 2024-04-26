Draco avatar elites creating war between gender & nation & race & religion & politics to depopulate

*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (April 2024). Satan Lucifer's Pleiadian fallen angel
incarnate avatar elites & Draco reptilian chimera incarnate avatar elites
are creating wars between the human specie's genders & nations & races
& ethnicities & religions & politics to depopulate the End Times
most evilest most dumbest generation "uncovered women's heads, fallen
angel head controlled, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender"
humans. Noah’s days Atlantis 1st
Reich Roman 2nd Reich Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s “Black Sun
Saturnalian Satanist” cybernetic Draco reptilian chimera fake alien bosses have
been at war for 5,000 years with the Rothschild Bilderberg Satanic Druid
Council’s bosses who are the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers shapeshifting
Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatars’ communist Zionist
Satanist faction, but they are now cooperating to create World War 3 to bring
in Satan’s fake hero Antichrist. The Nazi
holocaust extermination of 6 million Jews was not only for Satan Lucifer to get
rid of the Jews to try to stop Jesus’ Armageddon Second-Coming prophecy when
the Jews call out to Jesus for help so that he returns to throw Satan into the
abyss, but the Nazi’s cybernetic Draco bosses were using technology to
shape-shift the Zionist communist “fake Jews” Edomite bloodline reptilian
hybrid avatar body Satanist Dracos to find out which ones were not humans. The
shape-shifted Dracos started eating the human Jews around them in a Nazi human
sacrifice ritual bloodbath.
Judgment is coming upon the “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” Western feminist nations, because they have spread their gangrene “Jezebel demon-possessing” rebellious feminist ideologies throughout the world and as a result brought back millions of demons & fallen angels from the abyss to take over their Western feminist nations’ with “gay mafia elite” “inverted gender avatar body” politicians and court judges and Hollywood celebrities and church pastors and corporate executives and military leaders and school teachers and media leaders and idol singers, who they condone and conceal by their silence. The End Times apostate harlot Church’s millions of Satan Lucifer’s “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians and millions of Satan Lucifer’s Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors, who are supposed to be the spiritual guardian of any society, has adopted & imitated the Western lifestyles of the heathens’ cultures & ideologies & values & lifestyles & rotten stench. Therefore, judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies has come upon them. It is ironic that Satan Lucifer’s millions of Western feminist nations’ “uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, Jezebel demon-possessed” fake Christians are not suppressing these wars & deceptions & invasions & infiltrations & mind-programming & corruptions & genocide extermination of humans, but instead, it is these fake Christians who are the people that Satan Lucifer is using to block our real Christians’ warnings, and to spread the deception, and to cause the corruption, and to instigate the wars, and participating & getting exterminated by their boss Satan Lucifer like cockroaches. Their fake foreign gods & idolatry of nationalism patriotism will kill them.
