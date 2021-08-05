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Lions Gate 2021 Violet Flame Clearing, Plus Light Language Activation By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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62 views • August 05, 2021
It's that time once again my friends -- Lions Gate 2021 has arrived! In this video, I'll share the latest energy updates, along with another unveil of one of my newest images, "Violet Flame". We'll do a Violet Flame clearing for the Lions Gate season, with some Pleiadian, Angel Tones, and Sirian Light Language Activation as well. So, get ready for some potent clearing! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
💲 (SubscribeStar) https://www.subscribestar.com/lightstarcreations

VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations
📺 (FLOTE) https://flote.app/user/lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
intuitive readingslightstaroracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionstarseed activationlight language healinglanguage of light healinglightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpsychic readingslions gatelions gate portal
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