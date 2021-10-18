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What The Far-Left Gets Right
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40 views • October 18, 2021
The radical left has a common thread regarding their philosophy - while their observations are generally correct, their solution is always "destroy everything". Meanwhile, the advancement of regular society often accidentally solves those same problems anyway.
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What The Far-Left Gets Right
#FarLeft #Intersectionality #IntersectionalTheory
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Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Sub On My Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
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SFO Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
Gab at me ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
My Minds account ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord ► https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
SFO Minecraft Server ► 172.107.197.130:25715
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Credits:
Thumbnail ► https://twitter.com/CapnKibs
Background ► https://twitter.com/butterstheninja
Music ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n08b1ptdnYM
What The Far-Left Gets Right
#FarLeft #Intersectionality #IntersectionalTheory
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