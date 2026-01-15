BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌋 Termos del Río: Ultimate Guide, Coupons, Hidden Tips & What to Know Before You Go
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
9 views • 1 day ago

Thinking about visiting Termos del Río in El Salvador? Before you go, watch this full family guide where we break down everything you need to know — including how to save money, weekday tips, what to bring, and a clear explanation of the attractions for every age group.

We spent a day exploring the thermal pools, slides, waterfalls, restaurants, and shaded relaxation areas so you can plan the perfect visit. Whether you're traveling with young kids, teens, or grandparents, Termos del Río has something for everyone.

In this video, we cover:

 ✔ Best time to visit (avoid the weekend crowds!)

 ✔ Hours of operation

 ✔ Printable coupons and promotions from the official website

 ✔ What you can buy inside the park

 ✔ What to bring to save money

 ✔ Attractions for toddlers, kids, teens, adults & seniors

 ✔ Honest family review after spending the day there

If you enjoy El Salvador travel guides, local experiences, and cost-of-living content, don’t forget to LIKE and SUBSCRIBE — it really supports the channel and helps this content reach more people.

Gracias por acompañarnos, mis amigos. Bendiciones siempre. 🇸🇻❤️

📍 LOCATION

Termos del Río, El Salvador

 🇸🇻 Lourdes / Colón area (depending on how you define it)

💵 CURRENCY

USD (U.S. Dollar)

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 FAMILY CONTEXT

Canadian family living in El Salvador exploring local attractions, cost-saving tips, and family-friendly experiences.

🕒 TIMELINE CONTEXT

Filmed during our visit to Termos del Río in 2025 (weekday, not weekend crowds).


⭐ KEY TAKEAWAYS

Best days to visit Termos del Río

How to save money using coupons and online discounts

Hours of operation

What to bring (and how to avoid unnecessary expenses)

What you can buy inside the park

Full breakdown of attractions for toddlers, kids, teens, adults, and seniors

Real family review based on our experience


🔗 RELATED VIDEOS ON YOUR CHANNEL

Cost of Living in El Salvador

Family Life in El Salvador – One Year Review

Best Places to Visit with Kids in El Salvador

What We Learned After Moving From Canada to El Salvador


🔑 RELATED KEYWORDS

Termos del Río El Salvador, El Salvador thermal pools, best water parks El Salvador, Termos del Rio prices, Termos del Rio coupons, family activities El Salvador, travel El Salvador tips, what to do in El Salvador, hot springs El Salvador, family travel guide El Salvador

🔥 TRENDING HASHTAGS

#TermosDelRio #ElSalvadorTravel #ElSalvador2025 #FamilyTravel #HotSprings #VisitElSalvador #ElSalvadorVlogs #TravelGuide #ThermalPools #CharityHagenaars

🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.


✅ Calls to Action

📌 Like this video if you learned something

 📌 Subscribe for weekly El Salvador content

 📌 Comment: Is your country getting better… or worse?

 📌 Share this with someone afraid of the headlines


📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

 Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

 Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

 💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

 

❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.


✅ Social Media Links

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

 📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

 🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

 📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 ☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily


Keywords
el salvador vlogel salvador travelel salvador expat lifeel salvador tourismthings to do in el salvadortermos del riohot springs el salvadorcharity hagenaarstermos del rio el salvadorel salvador hot springsel salvador water parksbest family activities el salvadortermos del rio reviewtermos del rio couponstermos del rio pricesvisiting el salvadortravel tips el salvadorel salvador attractionsfamily travel el salvadorthermal pools el salvadorlourdes el salvadorcolon el salvadorel salvador guidebest time to visit termos del rio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump signs &#8220;Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,&#8221; reversing school nutrition rules

Trump signs “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,” reversing school nutrition rules

Laura Harris
RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

Ramon Tomey
A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

Lance D Johnson
Digital purge: Meta deletes 550,000 accounts as Australia&#8217;s social media ID law reshapes the internet

Digital purge: Meta deletes 550,000 accounts as Australia’s social media ID law reshapes the internet

Jacob Thomas
Expanded school-based tobacco use prevention program linked to lower youth smoking and vaping in California

Expanded school-based tobacco use prevention program linked to lower youth smoking and vaping in California

Laura Harris
New research confirms alcohol&#8217;s broader, deeper cancer threat

New research confirms alcohol’s broader, deeper cancer threat

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy