The Truth about You Are Being Programmed to Accept Global 🆔 (James Corbett)

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Truth Above All
@januszkowalskii1979
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-globalid/
FROM 2015: Half a century ago people had to be reassured their social security card was not being used for identification. Now there are federally standardized and globally synchronized ID cards, government-sponsored online ID projects, DNA databases, and even secret databases of your newborn baby's genetic information and nobody bats an eyelid. How did we get here, and how can we break this conditioning?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.