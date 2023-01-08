Create New Account
The Truth about You Are Being Programmed to Accept Global 🆔 (James Corbett)
What is happening
Published 21 hours ago |
The Truth Above All

@januszkowalskii1979


SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-globalid/

FROM 2015: Half a century ago people had to be reassured their social security card was not being used for identification. Now there are federally standardized and globally synchronized ID cards, government-sponsored online ID projects, DNA databases, and even secret databases of your newborn baby's genetic information and nobody bats an eyelid. How did we get here, and how can we break this conditioning?

