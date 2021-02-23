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Quotes – Illusions: The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah
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30 views • February 23, 2021
The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah is the story of Richard Bach and his experiences after he meets Donald Shimoda, the reluctant messiah, who teaches him about the illusions of reality.
As Richard learns about Donald’s messiah abilities he becomes afraid and leaves. Donald rejoins Richard soon after and Richard begins to learn to perform miracles and accepts Donald’s teachings.
“Illusions teaches many great ideas but the most prominent was Donald’s lessons of our true freedom of choice.”
“Remember where you came from, where you're going, and why you created the mess you got yourself into in the first place.”
“You are led through your lifetime by the inner learning creature, the playful spiritual being that is your real self. Don't turn away from possible futures before you're certain you don't have anything to learn from them.”
“Within each of us lies the power of our consent to health and to sickness, to riches and to poverty, to freedom and to slavery. It is we who control these, and not another. You're always free to change your mind and choose a different future, or a different past.”
Book Review: The beauty of a book like "Illusions" by Richard Bach is taking a simple series of parables and using them to help you view the workings of the universe in a slightly new way. Despite a title speaking of messiahs, this book is far removed from being religious and offers a beautiful perspective on life.
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
As Richard learns about Donald’s messiah abilities he becomes afraid and leaves. Donald rejoins Richard soon after and Richard begins to learn to perform miracles and accepts Donald’s teachings.
“Illusions teaches many great ideas but the most prominent was Donald’s lessons of our true freedom of choice.”
“Remember where you came from, where you're going, and why you created the mess you got yourself into in the first place.”
“You are led through your lifetime by the inner learning creature, the playful spiritual being that is your real self. Don't turn away from possible futures before you're certain you don't have anything to learn from them.”
“Within each of us lies the power of our consent to health and to sickness, to riches and to poverty, to freedom and to slavery. It is we who control these, and not another. You're always free to change your mind and choose a different future, or a different past.”
Book Review: The beauty of a book like "Illusions" by Richard Bach is taking a simple series of parables and using them to help you view the workings of the universe in a slightly new way. Despite a title speaking of messiahs, this book is far removed from being religious and offers a beautiful perspective on life.
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
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