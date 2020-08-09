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UK Migrants: Priti Patel Backs Using Royal Navy; Beirut: Violent Protests Post-Blast; 8/9/2020
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5 views • August 09, 2020
Join us on today's Sunday TOP EU/UK News program: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel backs the use of the Royal Navy to help stop the flood of migrants pouring in through the English Channe: Nigel Farage continues the fight! Beirut is rocked by violent protests after massive blast this week; in Canada, Ontario mayor Patrick Brown is caught breaking his own Covid rules about sports by playing hockey... all of that and SO MUCH MORE!

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy