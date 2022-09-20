London Nationwide Rally For Freedom March 17th September 2022 Part 2

Saturday 17th September 2022 London Nationwide Rally For Freedom march after speeches outside the Bank of England from Debbie Hicks, David Icke, Charlotte Wright, Terry Calladine, Piers Corbyn and Chris Sky.
Part 2 of 2.
March continuation from London Bridge to end point Russell Square.
Music: Guywithafork - 'Free'
Guywithafork's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk6dwd2mcoJucmY6MTXBQVg
soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/gwaf13/sets/revolutions-1?ref=clipboard&p=i&c=1
