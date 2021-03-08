© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US-China battlefield moves under water: expert - NTD China in Focus
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • March 08, 2021
Beijing departs from the language it usually uses to describe Hong Kong. The new phrasing may signal a policy shift toward the former British colony. Hong Kong is removed from an economic freedom index. That’s as many countries no longer see it as an independent economy. Taiwan achieves the second highest score in Asia from a freedom report. It ranks countries based on their political rights and civil liberties. An expert says the U.S.-China battlefield has moved underwater. It may present a clearer path for weapons of mass destruction. And scientists from leading UK universities are found to have worked with a Chinese institute that researches nuclear weapons.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.