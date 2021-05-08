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Trump's Triumphs #24 The Steal Continues Of The Truth...Worry Is A Sin...2nd Term Soon...
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82 views • May 08, 2021
Why not support our Mt. Rushmore President, but somebody please tell him that the Vaccine Worp Speed Evil and Not Fighting The “Final War On Earth” pitting the Muslims vs. the Christian pagans is why he sits in Mar-a-Lago Fla. So we the chosen people of God will be able to turn the other cheek as they fight it out...
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