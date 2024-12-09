Romania's Rightful President: 'New World Order Trying to Kill Me For Exposing Satanic Agenda'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Romania’s rightful president, Călin Georgescu, is waging a battle against a rigged judiciary and a global elite desperate to silence him forever. Why? Because he dared to expose their darkest secrets—secrets he uncovered during his tenure as a UN executive.
According to Georgescu, the global elite is rotten to the core, a network of compromised pedophiles driven by power, greed, and even more sinister motives. But he’s not backing down. His mission is clear: to lead Romania out of the shadows and into the light.
And that’s exactly why they’re determined to destroy him.
The mainstream media are desperately trying to suppress this information because it implicates those at the very top of the globalist hierarchy. But the more desperate they get, the more careless they become, and we’ve got the inside scoop and all the details coming up.
Receive up to $7,500 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043
- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/