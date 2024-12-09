BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Romania's Rightful President: 'New World Order Trying to Kill Me For Exposing Satanic Agenda'
255 views • 5 months ago

Romania’s rightful president, Călin Georgescu, is waging a battle against a rigged judiciary and a global elite desperate to silence him forever. Why? Because he dared to expose their darkest secrets—secrets he uncovered during his tenure as a UN executive.

According to Georgescu, the global elite is rotten to the core, a network of compromised pedophiles driven by power, greed, and even more sinister motives. But he’s not backing down. His mission is clear: to lead Romania out of the shadows and into the light.

And that’s exactly why they’re determined to destroy him.

The mainstream media are desperately trying to suppress this information because it implicates those at the very top of the globalist hierarchy. But the more desperate they get, the more careless they become, and we’ve got the inside scoop and all the details coming up.

Keywords
russiaww3new world orderputinnatoromaniawefglobalist elitecalin georgescu
