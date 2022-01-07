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Secret Plan Revealed Years Ago
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219 views • January 07, 2022
Secret plan revealed years ago tell us about Tiny coded microchips hidden in the “depopulation jab” to tag every man, woman and child on the planet on a mass scale, This book was published in 1991.The article appears on page 444 of William Cooper's 'Behold a Pale Horse.'
It was originally in the August 1, 1989 edition of The Sun.
It was originally in the August 1, 1989 edition of The Sun.
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