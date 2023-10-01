EPOCH TV | Inside China’s Secret Overseas Police Stations [clip]

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders: Jan Jekielek

Inside China’s Secret Overseas Police Stations: Safeguard Defenders’ Laura Harth [CLIP]

#China #CCP #ChinesePoliceStations

Last fall, investigations by the nongovernmental human rights organization Safeguard Defenders revealed there were over 100 secret overseas Chinese police stations in at least 53 countries around the world. Last April, the DOJ announced two arrests in connection with one such station in New York City.





In this episode, Safeguard Defenders campaign director Laura Harth breaks down how these Chinese overseas outposts control the Chinese diaspora and illegally repatriate people by force.





“You have a regime that is openly writing down that it is legitimate to engage in kidnapping to bring people back,” Harth says.





Inside China’s Secret Overseas Police Stations Full episode:

👉 https://ept.ms/Y0928LauraHarth





🔵 Sign up for the American Thought Leaders newsletter to stay up-to-date on new episodes, releases, and events 👉 https://ept.ms/ATLnewsletter





🔵NEW DOCUMENTARY: “Gotaways: The Hidden Border Crisis” 👉 https://ept.ms/3Kl9mTX







