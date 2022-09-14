https://gettr.com/post/p1qsvoq8fe4

9/13/2022 Miles Guo: If Xi expresses his support to Russia and keeps pushing digital RMB during his visit in Kazakhstan, or if big political changes happen after Xi goes back to China, all currencies will flee Communist China in panic, and everybody will rush to buy HCNs; if there are political changes within Russia, or Russia withdraws its troops unconditionally, people from Russia and its neighboring countries will also want to buy HCNs. Thus, the New Federal State of China will be the final winner.



