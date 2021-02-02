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HOW TO open the KING of FRUITS?? Watch this to find out!
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160 views • February 02, 2021
If you new here make sure to subscribe! Today Caleb will be showing you how to open the KING OF FRUITS! It's spiky, smells bad but taste so SWEEEET! Hope you enjoy!
Link for Durian Pudding: https://youtu.be/v4z67I04_PU
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Link to get the FREE DURIAN PDF: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-cut-open-a-durian-like-a-berkeley-chef/
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Link for Durian Pudding: https://youtu.be/v4z67I04_PU
Link to Subscribe: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Link to join the Berkeley Chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Link to get the FREE DURIAN PDF: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-cut-open-a-durian-like-a-berkeley-chef/
Thanks for watching! Make sure to share, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell 🔔 to be the first ones to get notified when a new video is out! Thanks for your support!
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