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The Various Sources of Nitrogen
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
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193 views • August 31, 2022

Do you know where nitrogen comes from?


In this video, distinguished professor at UC Davis and the director of the Plant Transformation Facility Abhaya Dandekar, reveals the most unlikely sources of nitrogen in nature!


According to Professor Abhaya Dandekar, there are VARIOUS ways to enrich the soil with nitrogen. 🌱


Some of the unlikely sources of nitrogen includes human and food sources. 🚻


And these emissions can contribute to the breakdown of plant materials over time. ⏳


Listen to the full episode to learn more:
https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/

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