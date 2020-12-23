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RECALL Gavin Newsom -- Why Californians MUST Recall the Hypocrite, Incompetent Governor
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24 views • December 23, 2020
With the mass exodus from California, the ultra high taxes that Newsom And the super majority Democrats are jacking up sending the tax base fleeing the state, his incompetence dealing with wildfires, and power outages While attempting to close nuclear power plants while demanding diversity and equity and woke Ness, his failure to call out the riots when they began, and his utter failure during Covid, and attending the $1000 a plate dinner in Napa California at the French laundry restaurant, maskless, claiming that it was outside when in fact it was inside as photo evidence emerged, there are a ton of reasons that Californians should be angry, and attempt to recall Gavin Newsom.
#recallNewsom #recall #gavinnewsom
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#recallNewsom #recall #gavinnewsom
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