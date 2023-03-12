https://gettr.com/post/p2b38yt2d6c
【[email protected] 】3/2/2023 Elliot and Alexandra Levine, Political Consultant: Many Americans died as a result of the COVID vaccines, not the virus itself. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a full investigation into the Wuhan lab in Communist China and everything Dr. Fauci did in regards to the COVID vaccines.
#WuhanLab #COVIDvaccines #HoldFauciAccountable #RonDeSantis
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/2/2023 政治顾问埃利奥特和亚历山德拉莱文: 很多美国人死于新冠疫苗而并非死于病毒本身; 佛罗里达州长罗恩·德桑蒂斯先生希望对中国武汉实验室以及福奇博士在新冠疫苗方面所做的一切进行全面调查
#武汉实验室 #新冠病毒 #向福奇问责 #罗恩·德桑蒂斯
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.