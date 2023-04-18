Create New Account
Cerinthus, the Ebionites & Sophia Heresies
3 views
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

December 2nd, 2018

Pastor Dean Odle exposes a few strong deceptions that are currently being pushed by false teachers. From living back under the law to blaspheming the Holy Spirit, there are so many false doctrines nowadays that actually have old pagan and demonic roots. Understanding true doctrine is crucial to our walk with the Lord Jesus and our growth as Christians.

Keywords
deceptionholy spiritlawsophiatorahheresydean odle

