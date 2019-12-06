Proof of Globalist's Modus Operandi

Globalists have shifted from a UN top down approach to a Fabian Socialist styled bottom up method to obtain their New World Odor. Voting isn't, hasn't, and will not thwart the attainment of their goal. One after another, governments friendly to America and American principles have fallen and been replaced with new enemies.

When what’s always been done has failed, one can continue practicing the very definition of insanity or break from the paradigm. Because we’ve been duped, it requires thinking and acting out of the box. Bill of Peace 2020 (see www.hudok.info) in now 1800+ whistle blowers out of the box, serving government notice and taking action.

Scripture contains the most essential ingredient. “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Regardless of outcome, Believers must set their course based on convictions. What are you convicted to do?

Sincerely, Phillip Hudok