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CIVIL UNREST IN IRAN
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402 views • November 23, 2021
💣 - CIVIL UNREST
Water Wars: Mass protests in Iran over dried-up river
Thousands of people turned out in the central Iranian city of Isfahan to protest against water cuts that have dried up the river that passes through the city.
The Iranian govt. says meetings are being held to try to resolve water shortages around the drought-stricken country.
Water Wars: Mass protests in Iran over dried-up river
Thousands of people turned out in the central Iranian city of Isfahan to protest against water cuts that have dried up the river that passes through the city.
The Iranian govt. says meetings are being held to try to resolve water shortages around the drought-stricken country.
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