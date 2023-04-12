Create New Account
CDC Admits Red States Got "Rapid Kill" COVID Vaccine Batches
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
The CDC intentionally targeted people in conservative red states with fast-acting deadly batches of Covid-19 vaccines, according to CDC data which confirms many people’s worst suspicions about the depopulation agenda at the heart of the US government.

Private leaked documents from the CDC reveal a list of vaccine batch expiry dates, and only certain lots are included. Disturbingly, the CDC batches with expiry dates are the very same lots found to be highly toxic in Craig Paardekooper’s How Bad Is My Batch? database.

The People's Voice
