© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kary Mullis - A Collection of Random Thoughts and Opinions
Follow
1
Share
Report
42 views • December 03, 2021
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mullis
Kary Banks Mullis (December 28, 1944 – August 7, 2019) was an American biochemist. In recognition of his role in the invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith[3] and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year. PCR became a central technique in biochemistry and molecular biology, described by The New York Times as "highly original and significant, virtually dividing biology into the two epochs of before PCR and after PCR."
Mullis attracted controversy for denying humans' role in climate change and for expressing doubts that HIV causes AIDS.
-------------------------------
Now ... was he whacked? Look at when he died.
@ 56:50 Mullis talks about "abuse" of the PCR Test, namely the misinterpretation / mis-application / mis-use of the PCR test.
Kary Banks Mullis (December 28, 1944 – August 7, 2019) was an American biochemist. In recognition of his role in the invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith[3] and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year. PCR became a central technique in biochemistry and molecular biology, described by The New York Times as "highly original and significant, virtually dividing biology into the two epochs of before PCR and after PCR."
Mullis attracted controversy for denying humans' role in climate change and for expressing doubts that HIV causes AIDS.
-------------------------------
Now ... was he whacked? Look at when he died.
@ 56:50 Mullis talks about "abuse" of the PCR Test, namely the misinterpretation / mis-application / mis-use of the PCR test.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.