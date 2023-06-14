SHOCKING poll results prove EVIL in America IS SPREADING

Glenn Beck
June 14, 2023
In this clip, Glenn shares recent headlines that show just how troubled American society has become. And even worse, shocking poll numbers about religion in America prove just how fast evil is spreading. So, Christians are becoming discouraged. And, as a result of that discouragement, they’re abandoning God for more ‘hardline’ solutions to ‘clean up the mess,’ Glenn explains. But that is NOT the correct answer to solve this madness. In this clip, Glenn shares what the ONLY solution must be and the first step we all must take: 'It’s absolutely evil, and it’s time we start calling it by name.'
