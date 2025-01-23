BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mel Gibson Says Michelle Obama Pedo Tapes Are "Worse Than Your Worst Nightmare"
3 months ago

Mel Gibson, now serving as Trump’s handpicked Ambassador to Hollywood, has sent shockwaves through the industry with claims that the so-called "freak-off tapes," allegedly featuring Michelle Obama, are "worse than your worst nightmare."

In his new role, Gibson's mission is clear: to bring predators to justice, root out Satanism, and rebuild Hollywood’s tarnished legacy. But even a man with a famously strong stomach has been shaken to his core by the evidence he’s uncovered.

Gibson is pulling back the curtain on what he calls an incestuous, evil relationship between Hollywood and Washington, D.C. - a dark alliance that blurs the lines between entertainment and power. Get ready, because the truth is darker than you could ever imagine.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

hollywoodbig mikesatanismmichelle obamaelite pedophiliadiddymel gibsonelite pedophile ringfreak off tapes
