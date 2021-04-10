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EPIC Take Down of Gun Executive Orders; ABL, Shapiro, Stu & Pat
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301 views • April 10, 2021
Anthony Brian Logan, Ben Shapiro, and Pat & Stu deconstruct the recent press conference by President Biden. He outlined his executive orders for gun control and these 4 expose the hypocrisy! Enjoy :)
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Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
#2nddefendstherest
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