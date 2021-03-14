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Gut wrenching COVID child custody case! Disagree with the narrative and they’ll take your kid!
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42 views • March 14, 2021
Press For Truth, March 9, 20211
A judge in Windsor Ontario has ruled that a person's vocal disbelief about COVID-19 is a factor in a child custody case! According the CBC “Ontario Superior Court Justice George W. King denied a Windsor man interim custody of his kids because the man's fervent anti-masking beliefs means he wouldn't take appropriate actions to keep them safe from COVID-19.” In the US the CDC has announced that vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks or social distance meanwhile in Canada the PM Justin Trudeau just declared March 11th to be a national day of observance for Canadians who died of Covid-19(84). In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth brings you another Covid-19(84) PFT update while also providing solutions for how you can prepare for what’s coming next!
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Sources:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/windsor-covid-19-custody-decision-1.5937278
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1368300328714522627
https://www.burnabynow.com/local-news/letter-anti-maskers-are-grossly-irresponsible-and-should-be-prosecuted-3520125
https://globalnews.ca/news/7683520/us-cdc-covid-vaccinated-guidelines/
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/06/business/global-shipping.html
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/pm-designates-march-11-national-day-of-observance-for-canadians-who-died-of-covid-19-1.5338348
https://globalnews.ca/news/6503722/coronavirus-death-risk/
A judge in Windsor Ontario has ruled that a person's vocal disbelief about COVID-19 is a factor in a child custody case! According the CBC “Ontario Superior Court Justice George W. King denied a Windsor man interim custody of his kids because the man's fervent anti-masking beliefs means he wouldn't take appropriate actions to keep them safe from COVID-19.” In the US the CDC has announced that vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks or social distance meanwhile in Canada the PM Justin Trudeau just declared March 11th to be a national day of observance for Canadians who died of Covid-19(84). In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth brings you another Covid-19(84) PFT update while also providing solutions for how you can prepare for what’s coming next!
Subscribe:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
Support:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
Follow:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
GAB ➜ https://gab.com/PressForTruth
Sources:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/windsor-covid-19-custody-decision-1.5937278
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1368300328714522627
https://www.burnabynow.com/local-news/letter-anti-maskers-are-grossly-irresponsible-and-should-be-prosecuted-3520125
https://globalnews.ca/news/7683520/us-cdc-covid-vaccinated-guidelines/
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/06/business/global-shipping.html
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/pm-designates-march-11-national-day-of-observance-for-canadians-who-died-of-covid-19-1.5338348
https://globalnews.ca/news/6503722/coronavirus-death-risk/
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