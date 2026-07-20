Israel Declares War on U.S. Sovereignty - Flock Cameras Will 'Police' Americans from Tel Aviv

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Israel has declared war on American sovereignty and right now, before our eyes, they are going for the jugular.
Not content with attempting to take over the US military, Israel is making aggressive and extremely devious moves to quietly take over US police departments via Flock cameras and Axon technology.