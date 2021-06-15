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[VOSTFR] "Cuties" et les idiots utiles
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2 views • June 15, 2021
✅ Vidéo originale :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rF48aSA5C4s
✅ Amazing Polly :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJkOZZrGNEJYDhzVwd24Bfg
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Miniver
CHAINE DE SECOURS abonnez-vous :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6phasKxrLDCxayD6WTlP4Q
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
📧 [email protected]
la seule chose qui les intéresse est d'arranger le narratif à leur sauce.
Des articles fait pour dénigrer les personnes qui s'interessent à ce fléau.
liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
https://www.kxxv.com/hometown/texas/texas-sen-ted-cruz-calling-for-criminal-investigation-into-netflix-film-cuties
https://www.mediamatters.org/author/david-brock
https://www.mediamatters.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kpayw4PPvU
https://slate.com/culture/2020/09/netflix-cuties-controversy-explained-why-conservatives-are-obsessed-with-the-movie.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6970607/Man-abused-Sundance-founder-tells-confronted-filmmaker.html
https://www.foxnews.com/us/sundance-film-festival-co-founder-charged-with-sex-abuse
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8732503/Cheers-Jerry-Harris-21-FBI-investigation-allegedly-soliciting-sex-minors.html
https://twitter.com/RAMRANTS/status/930082449769431040
https://reason.com/2020/09/01/who-funds-the-rioters-is-not-a-question-the-federal-government-needs-to-ask/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/how-qanon-impedes-legitimate-anti-trafficking-groups_n_5f4eacb9c5b69eb5c03592d1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-MzhX3AxEE
https://nypost.com/2019/01/31/john-of-god-cult-leader-allegedly-ran-child-sex-slave-farm/
https://www.wvxu.org/post/how-qanon-gaining-traction-mainstream-politics#stream/0
Travis View :
https://www.businessinsider.fr/us/opinion-trump-qanon-praise-inevitable-likely-further-encoyrage-extreme-2020-8
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-54199115
https://www.tmz.com/2020/09/15/netflix-cheer-star-jerry-harris-sued-minors-sex-abuse-minors/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rF48aSA5C4s
✅ Amazing Polly :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJkOZZrGNEJYDhzVwd24Bfg
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Miniver
CHAINE DE SECOURS abonnez-vous :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6phasKxrLDCxayD6WTlP4Q
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
📧 [email protected]
la seule chose qui les intéresse est d'arranger le narratif à leur sauce.
Des articles fait pour dénigrer les personnes qui s'interessent à ce fléau.
liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
https://www.kxxv.com/hometown/texas/texas-sen-ted-cruz-calling-for-criminal-investigation-into-netflix-film-cuties
https://www.mediamatters.org/author/david-brock
https://www.mediamatters.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kpayw4PPvU
https://slate.com/culture/2020/09/netflix-cuties-controversy-explained-why-conservatives-are-obsessed-with-the-movie.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6970607/Man-abused-Sundance-founder-tells-confronted-filmmaker.html
https://www.foxnews.com/us/sundance-film-festival-co-founder-charged-with-sex-abuse
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8732503/Cheers-Jerry-Harris-21-FBI-investigation-allegedly-soliciting-sex-minors.html
https://twitter.com/RAMRANTS/status/930082449769431040
https://reason.com/2020/09/01/who-funds-the-rioters-is-not-a-question-the-federal-government-needs-to-ask/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/how-qanon-impedes-legitimate-anti-trafficking-groups_n_5f4eacb9c5b69eb5c03592d1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-MzhX3AxEE
https://nypost.com/2019/01/31/john-of-god-cult-leader-allegedly-ran-child-sex-slave-farm/
https://www.wvxu.org/post/how-qanon-gaining-traction-mainstream-politics#stream/0
Travis View :
https://www.businessinsider.fr/us/opinion-trump-qanon-praise-inevitable-likely-further-encoyrage-extreme-2020-8
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-54199115
https://www.tmz.com/2020/09/15/netflix-cheer-star-jerry-harris-sued-minors-sex-abuse-minors/
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