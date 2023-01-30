Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 34. The 10 Commandments Before The Creation Of Beings?

If angels are sexless (Matthew 22:30), why was the 7th commandment valid from the beginning? Did it apply in God's foreknowledge, because He knew that He would create man? Which of the 10 Commandments did Lucifer/Satan break? Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za



