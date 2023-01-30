Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 34. The 10 Commandments Before The Creation Of Beings?
11 views
channel image
Clash Of Minds
Published a day ago |

If angels are sexless (Matthew 22:30), why was the 7th commandment valid from the beginning? Did it apply in God's foreknowledge, because He knew that He would create man? Which of the 10 Commandments did Lucifer/Satan break? Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

Keywords
faq34walter veith

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket