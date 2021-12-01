© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/26/20201 Variants and cover-ups for CCP is their political agenda. Europe’s already starting in the lockdowns, a heavy blow up. It’s the last nail in the coffin as we’ll get to the polling in a second.