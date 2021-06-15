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Billy Crone: The A.I. Invasion
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219 views • June 15, 2021
Now I need to look up the references mentioned by the guest Billy Crone...
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From: https://prophecywatchers.com/videos/billy-crone-the-a-i-invasion/
The “new electricity” has arrived, but it’s hardly the long-awaited utopia the world imagines. AI is in the process of taking over every aspect of society. Self-driving cars, robotic surgery, lightning-fast communication, … it all sounds so good. But the Bible tells us how these seemingly helpful benefits to society will be used to usher in the dark agenda of the Antichrist in the future. Google, Facebook, Microsoft … unmanned drones, military robots, exploding dragonflies … where exactly is all of this high technology taking us? And where does the Mark of the Beast fit into this agenda?
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From: https://prophecywatchers.com/videos/billy-crone-the-a-i-invasion/
The “new electricity” has arrived, but it’s hardly the long-awaited utopia the world imagines. AI is in the process of taking over every aspect of society. Self-driving cars, robotic surgery, lightning-fast communication, … it all sounds so good. But the Bible tells us how these seemingly helpful benefits to society will be used to usher in the dark agenda of the Antichrist in the future. Google, Facebook, Microsoft … unmanned drones, military robots, exploding dragonflies … where exactly is all of this high technology taking us? And where does the Mark of the Beast fit into this agenda?
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