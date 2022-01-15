33 MILLION CANADIAN DEVICES MONITORED, 87% OF CANADIANS MOVEMENTS SPIED ON!!! THIS IS COVID-19(84)!!

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pressfortruth
On Parliament Hill, John Brassard, the Conservative critic for ethics and accountable government discussed the Public Health Agency of Canada’s decision to collect data from millions of mobile devices to understand travel patterns during the COVID-19(84) pandemic. This is being done without parliamentary approval and also unbeknownst to the Canadian people. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth proves that this agenda to track trace and database everyone during Covid-19(84) is nothing new and that the big brother surveillance control grid has been the plan all along while also most importantly explaining what you can do right now to help mitigate the presence of big brother in your life.
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Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5c75RST30c
https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health.html
https://globalnews.ca/news/6772753/tech-companies-canada-phone-apps-tracking-coronavirus-spread/
https://globalnews.ca/news/6761351/coronavirus-poland-phone-tracking/
https://globalnews.ca/news/6772998/phone-data-google-coronavirus/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-europe-telecoms/european-mobile-operators-share-data-for-coronavirus-fight-idUSKBN2152C2
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/27/watchdog-approves-use-uk-phone-data-if-helps-fight-coronavirus
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/03/google-coronavirus-tracking-162715
The iPhone X Exposed – Biometric Identification Is Just The Beginning…
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-iphone-x-exposed-biometric-identification-is-just-the-beginning/
iPhone’s “SIGNIFICANT LOCATIONS” Spy Tool EXPOSED! How To Access, Turn Off And DELETE Your History!
https://pressfortruth.ca/iphones-significant-locations-spy-tool-exposed-how-to-access-turn-off-and-delete-your-history/