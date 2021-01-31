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IT'S A WAR" DR VERNON COLEMAN ON THE RICHIE ALLEN SHOW 25/1/2021
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1020 views • January 31, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/04iAbrUhBmDF/
Dr Vernon Coleman discusses news that the UK government is planning to impose a quarantine on any British citizen who takes a summer holiday this year. Sources indicate that returning holidaymakers will be taken to a hotel by security, where they will have to isolate for between 10 and fourteen days. Dr. Vernon also explains why he doesn't classify the mRNA jabs as actual vaccines and presents evidence that serious adverse events are becoming more and more common. Do visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Vernon's book here for Free download:
Dr Vernon Coleman discusses news that the UK government is planning to impose a quarantine on any British citizen who takes a summer holiday this year. Sources indicate that returning holidaymakers will be taken to a hotel by security, where they will have to isolate for between 10 and fourteen days. Dr. Vernon also explains why he doesn't classify the mRNA jabs as actual vaccines and presents evidence that serious adverse events are becoming more and more common. Do visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Vernon's book here for Free download:
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