Dr. Jane Ruby: Will Florida Fall In Election Day Cheating?

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Florida is in grave danger coming into this election in a few days, and to those running down here to change your domicile, you might want to think twice… in the state of Florida, Internet connected voting machines, mail in ballot boxes, outside of every polling station, and early voting are still very much in play. These are the tools of the cheaters. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.
