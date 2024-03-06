UK Mercenaries and Hangars With Maritime Drones Were Wiped Out In ODESSA┃NATO Air Defense Defeated

Against the background of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made a rather alarming statement. In particular, during a video message, He addressed the citizens of the country and said that the Italian government had urgently withdrawn the air defense system SAMP-T from Slovakia, which the Italians had lent to Slovaks in 2022 to protect Nuclear Power Plants and other strategically important facilities in that country..................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN