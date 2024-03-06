Create New Account
UK Mercenaries and Hangars With Maritime Drones Were Wiped Out In ODESSA┃NATO Air Defense Defeated
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

Against the background of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made a rather alarming statement. In particular, during a video message, He addressed the citizens of the country and said that the Italian government had urgently withdrawn the air defense system SAMP-T from Slovakia, which the Italians had lent to Slovaks in 2022 to protect Nuclear Power Plants and other strategically important facilities in that country..................

*****************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

