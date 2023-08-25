There is exactly one week left until the end of summer. And during the whole summer, not one of the tasks assigned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was not fulfilled. In a few days, the weather will deteriorate sharply in the combat zone, and the rainy season will begin with an impending cold cyclone. All this will significantly worsen the situation of the Ukrainian army, which has already begun to throw its last reserves into battle. According to military analysts, the collapse of the front from the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already started, and the reason for this was a competently coordinated offensive of the Russian army in the 'Kupyansk' direction.

