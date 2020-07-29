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How to Beat Cancer with Ancient Medicine (Part 2) - Dr. Josh Axe - TTAC LIVE 2019
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202 views • July 29, 2020
Join us for Part 2 of How to Beat Cancer with Ancient Medicine. Dr. Josh Axe breaks down the many herbs used in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), why they’re used, and what they’re good for!
If you missed Part 1 of this video, go here to watch and view the video transcript: http://bit.ly/beat-cancer-ancient-med.
Did you know one of the biggest keys to healing the thyroid and adrenals is self-confidence? It's feeling good about yourself and boosting chi and yang. If that sounds wacky, we assure you it’s not… watch the full video to learn why!
Learn how Andrographis and reishi mushroom activates the immune system. Learn how astragalus improves digestion. Find out how Rehmannia affects the adrenals (and assists with adrenal fatigue). Have a parasite? Discover the herb Pau d'arco, famous for its cooling properties.
Watch to hear Dr. Axe break down just how these herbs affect each organ and area of the body. If you prefer to read along, find the transcript (& sources!), here: http://bit.ly/beat-cancer-ancient-med-pt2.
To listen to the full presentation, and 40+ others, go here to get your copy of the DVD and digital recordings (including transcripts!) from TTAC LIVE 2019: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us and share the truth, by clicking the SHARE button above!
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
--------------------------------
About Dr. Josh Axe
--------------------------------
Dr. Josh Axe, DC, DNM, CNS, is a doctor of chiropractic, doctor of natural medicine, clinical nutritionist, and author with a passion to help people get well using food as medicine. He operates the No. 1 natural health website in the world at DrAxe.com, with over 15 million unique visitors every month, and is co-founder of Ancient Nutrition, a health company that provides history’s healthiest whole food nutrients to the modern world. He’s the author of the books "Eat Dirt,” “Essential Oils: Ancient Medicine" and the just-released “Keto Diet: Your 30-Day Plan to Lose Weight, Balance Hormones and Reverse Disease.”
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
Our mission here at The Truth About Cancer is to educate the world on ALL the solutions and choices available to prevent and beat cancer, not just the surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation you hear from the conventional cancer establishment.
Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer and/or preventing it from destroying their bodies. It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
TTAC co-founder Ty Bollinger traveled the country and the globe and sat down with the foremost doctors, researchers, experts, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
You can watch Episode 1 of Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA for FREE by following this link: https://youtu.be/KZ-SimOqC3k
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
Learn more about our latest docu-series Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA, here - http://bit.ly/eastern-medicine-TTAC.
If you missed Part 1 of this video, go here to watch and view the video transcript: http://bit.ly/beat-cancer-ancient-med.
Did you know one of the biggest keys to healing the thyroid and adrenals is self-confidence? It's feeling good about yourself and boosting chi and yang. If that sounds wacky, we assure you it’s not… watch the full video to learn why!
Learn how Andrographis and reishi mushroom activates the immune system. Learn how astragalus improves digestion. Find out how Rehmannia affects the adrenals (and assists with adrenal fatigue). Have a parasite? Discover the herb Pau d'arco, famous for its cooling properties.
Watch to hear Dr. Axe break down just how these herbs affect each organ and area of the body. If you prefer to read along, find the transcript (& sources!), here: http://bit.ly/beat-cancer-ancient-med-pt2.
To listen to the full presentation, and 40+ others, go here to get your copy of the DVD and digital recordings (including transcripts!) from TTAC LIVE 2019: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us and share the truth, by clicking the SHARE button above!
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
--------------------------------
About Dr. Josh Axe
--------------------------------
Dr. Josh Axe, DC, DNM, CNS, is a doctor of chiropractic, doctor of natural medicine, clinical nutritionist, and author with a passion to help people get well using food as medicine. He operates the No. 1 natural health website in the world at DrAxe.com, with over 15 million unique visitors every month, and is co-founder of Ancient Nutrition, a health company that provides history’s healthiest whole food nutrients to the modern world. He’s the author of the books "Eat Dirt,” “Essential Oils: Ancient Medicine" and the just-released “Keto Diet: Your 30-Day Plan to Lose Weight, Balance Hormones and Reverse Disease.”
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
Our mission here at The Truth About Cancer is to educate the world on ALL the solutions and choices available to prevent and beat cancer, not just the surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation you hear from the conventional cancer establishment.
Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer and/or preventing it from destroying their bodies. It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
TTAC co-founder Ty Bollinger traveled the country and the globe and sat down with the foremost doctors, researchers, experts, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
You can watch Episode 1 of Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA for FREE by following this link: https://youtu.be/KZ-SimOqC3k
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
Learn more about our latest docu-series Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA, here - http://bit.ly/eastern-medicine-TTAC.
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