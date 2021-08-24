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Does One's Catalyst Determine Their Initial State & Level of Awakening/Activation?
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Are you awake within yourself & really activated your chakras, especially the heart center which allows the higher chakras to be fully opened? Always remember that it's a process and more becomes revealed to you and within you over time- the time you give that's dedicated to leveling up and staying on the higher path aligned to Natural Law.. There are veils within veils that we all need to pierce thru and it seems that many people have their unique trajectory and/or ways in doing so, but we can learn, be inspired, guided, initiated & encouraged from others no doubt
We're all dealing with certain types of cosmic trauma on a multidimensional level since the fall of Lyra.. On a more local level, there's Maldek/Tiamot which got destroyed, resulting in our asteroid belt & moon as remnants of fragmented consciousness, where a lot has been formed into the rings around saturn, which might be integral to how this whole staturn/moon phantom soul recycling matrix operates.. We're incarnated in this world to heal, truly evolve, dismantle all systems of domination & control, and anchor in the higher forces/frequencies on this planet- not to continue the cycles of slavery as being subjected to them and even cooperating with them.. We're not here to escape the matrix, but to tear it down and reclaim our sovereignty
Wanna know more about what i wrote there? check out ascensionglossary.com
PEACE
Links to my other works & channels:
AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind
vaxx playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX
MASK ARTICLES: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
We're all dealing with certain types of cosmic trauma on a multidimensional level since the fall of Lyra.. On a more local level, there's Maldek/Tiamot which got destroyed, resulting in our asteroid belt & moon as remnants of fragmented consciousness, where a lot has been formed into the rings around saturn, which might be integral to how this whole staturn/moon phantom soul recycling matrix operates.. We're incarnated in this world to heal, truly evolve, dismantle all systems of domination & control, and anchor in the higher forces/frequencies on this planet- not to continue the cycles of slavery as being subjected to them and even cooperating with them.. We're not here to escape the matrix, but to tear it down and reclaim our sovereignty
Wanna know more about what i wrote there? check out ascensionglossary.com
PEACE
Links to my other works & channels:
AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind
vaxx playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX
MASK ARTICLES: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
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