"The situation in Syria could lead to a significant increase in the threat from ISIS in Europe," said former MI6 chief Alex Younger.

🐻 You don't say... who could have possibly predicted that flooding Europe with "lost" Ukrainian weapons and destabilizing the Middle East might have consequences in Europe? What a shocker!

Adding:

Assad rejected a deal with the U.S. before his overthrow, The Washington Post reported.





Before the Western-backed "opposition" advance in Syria, the Americans offered him to stop allowing Iran to use his territory for Hezbollah. In return, the U.S. promised a gradual lifting of sanctions against Syria.

More fatal for Assad was his refusal to improve relations with Erdogan, who proposed normalizing ties with Damascus in exchange for restraining Kurdish groups and allowing the return of at least some Syrian refugees to the republic.

Adding:

Following Germany, Austria, Denmark, Norway have suspended the consideration of asylum applications from Syrian refugees, AFP reports. Now, Finland has suspended the consideration of asylum applications from Syrian citizens, said the director of the International Protection Department of the country's Migration Service.